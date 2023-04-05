Nashville woman dies after crashing into tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fatal crash detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to MNPD, 37-year-old Stephanie Evans was driving a PT Cruiser north on Sawyer Brown Road when she failed to make it around a curve and left the roadway around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Her car struck a mailbox and then a tree in the 7500 block of Sawyer Brown Road.

Evans was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to MNPD, and died in the crash. A toxicology test will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office as part of the protocol.

