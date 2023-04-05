Home of progressive Tennessee political activist hit with bullets

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just days after advocating for stricter gun laws, a progressive political activist says his home was shot at and struck with bullets over the weekend.

Justin Kanew, the founder of TN Holler, posted a statement to social media Wednesday saying that someone fired at his home Saturday night while his family was sleeping.

Shortly after posting that statement, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was investigating an aggravated assault after deputies were called to a home after shots were fired into it.

Williamson County investigators would not confirm the street where it happened or whether Kanew lived at the home in question.

WSMV4 went to the neighborhood on Wednesday and saw two bullet holes in the front window of a home reported to be Kanew’s. His neighbors confirmed Kanew did live there.

The TN Holler is a progressive media outlet that often posts videos of Kanew questioning Republican lawmakers. Just last week, Kanew was at the State Capitol advocating for stricter gun laws.

His statement reads:

“On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping. This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt. The authorities have not completed their investigation and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack. We urge the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday’s unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe. We don’t plan on making any additional statements at this time and hope everyone will respect our privacy.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on April 1.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is also investigating the incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact WCSO Detective Robert Daub at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3221 or by email. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000 to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.