Gov. Lee requests federal disaster relief for 10 tornado-impacted counties


An EF1 tornado ripped the roof off a front porch early Saturday morning at this home outside Eagleville.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that he was requesting federal emergency assistance for 10 counties that were impacted by tornadoes and severe storms that took 15 lives and caused significant damage across the state on March 31 and April 1.

“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

Gov. Lee requested federal assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures during the tornado and severe weather response for the following counties:

  • Cannon
  • Hardeman
  • Hardin
  • Haywood
  • Lewis
  • Macon
  • McNairy
  • Rutherford
  • Tipton
  • Wayne

If awarded, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will also provide direct aid to eligible Tennessee residents in the requested counties for disaster-related costs and expenses.

“The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan. “This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee.”

Tennessee experienced widespread storm damage including power outages, debris, and damaged property. The severe weather resulted in 15 weather-related fatalities, including nine in McNairy County.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made recovery resources available for impacted Tennesseans to find key resources and support. The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated in support of the ongoing tornado and severe weather response.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

