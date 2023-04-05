GoFundMe to help employees during rebuild of historic Hopkinsville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On March 31, storms damaged historic buildings in downtown Hopkinsville, leaving some people temporarily without jobs.

Among those buildings, a restaurant, The Mixer, received major storm damage and a GoFundMe has been created to help employees of this restaurant as it aims to rebuild. The day after the storms, people came out to help clean up what was left of the restaurant.

Carlee Richardson, on behalf of founders Graham and Heather Dawson, organized the fundraiser to help the restaurant’s employees financially during the rebuilding period it’s going through. As of midday, April 5, more than $5,500 has been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

“Never did we think that this would happen to us. We are in shock, but we will rebuild,” the fundraiser said. The restaurant adds that it will update the community as they navigate the long road ahead to reopening.

