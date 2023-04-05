First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely tonight

The main threats include damaging wind, hail, even an isolated tornado.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING KENTUCKY COUNTIES UNTIL 4 P.M. - CALLOWAY, TRIGG, CHRISTIAN, AND TODD.

A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING TENNESSEE COUNTIES UNTIL 4 P.M. - MADISON, HENRY, AND CARROLL.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A warm, humid Wednesday puts all the pieces in place for a strong cold front to fire off strong to severe storms this afternoon and this evening across the Mid State.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

FIRST ALERT DAY - TODAY

The first half of our day should stay calm, but windy with gusts near and over 40 mph a time in parts of southern Kentucky where a wind advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening. While we can’t rule out a passing rain shower early in the day, more storms are expected to fire up in the afternoon in west Middle Tennessee and march to the east through the evening hours.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, but we could very well see some good-sized hail and even an isolated tornado is on the table once again. This whole storm system is much slower moving than the last couple, so slow-moving heavy downpours or multiple trains of storms could cause flooding in parts of the area.

STORM TIMING:

WEST of I-65: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

NASHVILLE: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

EAST of I-65: 8:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

As we go through the overnight, the threat of severe storms will diminish. However, a strong-to-severe storm will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee as late as 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.
Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.(WSMV)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Lingering clouds and a few showers are expected Thursday. Some sunshine will try to return on Friday. Both days will be cool. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

THE WEEKEND

There could be a passing shower on Saturday, especially south of I-40. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Easter Sunday looks fantastic! It will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful, partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Wednesday
5 tornadoes confirmed in the Midstate
5 tornadoes confirmed in the Midstate
Strong - severe storms will be possible in our area from 3 pm Wednesday until 5 am Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Warm & Humid with Mid Week Strong - Severe Storms
WSMV severe threat
Sunshine and warmth Tuesday, elevated severe weather threat Wednesday