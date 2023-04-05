First Alert Forecast: Strong - Severe Storms into this Evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong - severe thunderstorms will be possible into this evening. Watch for localized flooding to develop overnight.

TONIGHT - First Alert Weather Day remains in effect:

Showers & thunderstorms will continue to pass through Middle Tennessee this evening. A few storms could become severe with damaging wind, small hail, and/or isolated tornadoes. Storms will gradually weaken as they pass farther east into the Mid State.

Storms will move through Nashville during the afternoon commute. Murfreesboro should have storms around 6 pm. Storms will reach the Cumberland Plateau by 9 pm.

Additional rain and downpours will move up into the Mid State overnight, potentially resulting in areas of flooding. Severe weather won’t be likely then, however.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky until 9 pm.

A Flood Watch begins at 11 pm and ends at 1 pm on Thursday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Periods of rain will continue on Thursday. It’ll turn much cooler. Be on the lookout for areas of flooding.

A few more showers are expected on Friday. The best rain chance then will be along and south of I-40.

THIS WEEKEND:

A few more showers will kick off our Saturday, mainly along and south of I-40. However, rain should exit during the afternoon.

Weather will improve dramatically on Easter Sunday. Some sunshine will return during the afternoon, as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Early next week appears pleasant and uneventful.

