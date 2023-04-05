Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted on child abuse charges

Montgomery Country sheriff’s daughter indicted by grand jury on two child abuse charges.
Sarah Jo Fuson
Sarah Jo Fuson(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The daughter of Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson has been indicted on two child abuse charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging former daycare employee Sarah Fuson on Tuesday in connection to an incident involving suspected child abuse at her former place of employment.

Fuson is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse. These indictments stem from an investigation by special agents with the TBI in March.

Sarah Fuson’s indictment comes after her father denied reports that he changed his department’s mugshot policy to help protect his daughter. The sheriff released a memorandum on March 21 saying mugshots shared on social media can cause harm to one’s reputation and mental health. Therefore, his department would no longer be sharing them publicly online.

Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
WSMV futurecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely tonight
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

Latest News

Clarksville man sent to prison after soliciting undercover agent for sex
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
GoFundMe to help employees during rebuild of historic Hopkinsville restaurant
Police search Audrey Hale's house after the Nashville school shooting on March 27, 2023.
Covenant School shooter kept weapons, left suicide note at home, warrant shows
Murfreesboro police investigating serious crash
Murfreesboro police investigating serious crash