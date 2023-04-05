Covenant School shooter kept weapons, left suicide note at home, warrant shows

A police search of the shooter’s home revealed weapons and ammo, over a dozen journals, and several cell phones.
Police search Audrey Hale's house after the Nashville school shooting on March 27, 2023.
Police search Audrey Hale's house after the Nashville school shooting on March 27, 2023.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New details from the investigation into the deadly shooting at the Covenant School continues to shed more light on the planning that went into what transpired that day.

Three young students and three adults were murdered at The Covenant School on Monday, March 27, when a former student, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, drove to school and shot out the side doors of the building before opening fire once inside.

Hale’s deadly shooting rampage lasted 14 minutes before Metro Nashville Police officers engaged and neutralized the threat. After all students and staff were evacuated, agents with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) used facial recognition to identify the shooter and ascertain a home address.

A short time later, the investigation focused on Hale’s home at 3005 Brightwood Avenue and a Davidson County judge approved the search warrant.

A search of the Brightwood residence produced 47 items of value to the investigation, including a Mossberg 590 12-gauge shotgun in a closet and a Winchester 1200 20-gauge shotgun next to a desk. Various ammo boxes and firearms accessories were also discovered in shoe boxes inside a closet.

Additionally, officers found numerous personal writings belonging to Hale, including around 20 journals, two memoirs and various personal notes. A suicide note was found on Hale’s desk underneath a laptop computer, according to the search warrant.

