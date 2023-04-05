Clarksville man sent to prison after soliciting undercover agent for sex

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Clarksville man who prosecutors said sent explicit photos to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 15-year-old child was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kevin Figueroa, 33, was convicted of attempting to persuade a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity; attempting to transfer obscene material to an individual under the age of sixteen, and destruction of evidence to prevent search or seizure. Figueroa was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

He will have 10 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison, according to a media release.

Figueroa was indicted in April, following an investigation that began in November 2019.

Prosecutors said Figueroa initiated online conversations through a dating app with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 15-year-old girl. Figueroa used the profile of “Spike tkro,” which identified him as a 25-year-old man living in Nashville, prosecutors said.

“Figueroa continued to message the undercover agent, even after confirming the undercover persona used by the agent was a 15-year-old female and sent a picture of a penis,” the release said.

Figueroa continued to talk with the agent and proposed a meeting for sex on Nov. 26, 2019, but never showed. He initiated a conversation with the undercover agent again with another dating app in December 2019, prosecutors said.

Figueroa again asked the undercover agent to meet for sex. The meeting was eventually planned for March 17, 2020. When Figueroa arrived, he was met with FBI agents and arrested, according to prosecutors.

“During the course of the investigation and after being charged with these crimes, agents learned that Figueroa had engaged in sexual activity with multiple minor victims before his initial contact with the undercover agent,” a media release said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Monica Morrison and Robert E. McGuire prosecuted the case.

