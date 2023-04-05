Bill that would allow teachers to carry guns at school deferred until next year

The bill would allow faculty and staff members to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.
One of the bills would allow teachers to carry guns on campus.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would allow teachers to carry a concealed handgun has been deferred until 2024.

SB 1325 is sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey and would authorize faculty or staff members of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds under certain conditions, according to the proposal.

The bill’s language states that faculty and staff members would be required to obtain a handgun carry permit and complete a minimum of 40 hours of training. They would also need jointly written authorization from the director of schools, the principal of the school, and the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Senator Paul Bailey
Senator Paul Bailey(WSMV)

Teachers would also only be allowed to carry a handgun on the grounds of the school where they are employed. They would not be allowed to carry a handgun in auditoriums and stadiums where school events are taking place.

Currently, it is a felony to possess or carry a firearm in any school building or on school grounds if not being used for instructional or school-sanctioned ceremonial purposes.

The bill was scheduled to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, April 4, but was deferred to Jan. 23, 2024. It has been deferred five times since its introduction on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
3 Representatives face expulsion after gun control rally
Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Wednesday

Latest News

Efforts to redraw Nashville's district lines were tabled on Tuesday night.
Resolution to redraw Metro Council districts tabled after public hearing
WSMV Metro Council
Public hearing to redraw Metro Council ends in uncertainty
wsmv gun bills
Gun bills deferred until 2024
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Nashville woman dies after crashing into tree