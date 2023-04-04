What’s next for 3 Tennessee lawmakers facing expulsion over gun control protest?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Efforts are underway to expel three Democratic lawmakers from the Tennessee House after they led a protest on the House floor during gun control rallies last week at the Capitol.

House resolutions were filed on Monday to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson from the House. This came after House Speaker Cameron Sexton stripped all three of their committee and subcommittee seats, according to Ken Jobe, the House Democratic Caucus press secretary. The lawmakers also had their badges and garage passes deactivated after the event.

Sexton said he stripped them of their committees after they led a protest on the House floor on Thursday morning with a bullhorn. Sexton compared protests at the rally to the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

The House voted Monday to consider the resolutions to expel the representatives during Thursday’s session as part of the Unfinished Business portion of the calendar.

What’s Next?

If the representatives are expelled, county officials could appoint someone to fill their seat until a special election could be held. That’s unlikely, though, according to Jobe. He said by the time that a decision could be made by an elected body, the legislative session would likely be over for the year.

Gov. Bill Lee would need to call a special election no less than 75 days nor more than 80 days after the expulsion.

The expelled representatives could run in the special election, and if they win, they could return.

