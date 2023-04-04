Western Davidson Co. residents want answers about broken tornado siren

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in western Davidson County said the tornado warning siren in their area is repeatedly out of service.

The tornado siren at the intersection of McCrory Lane and Newsom Station Road has been inoperable several times in the past three years. Those in the area want to k now why.

At present, a solar panel that is supposed to be powering the tower has been smashed and is on the ground.

It’s an ongoing issue that has left some in that area on edge.

“We’re just a couple hundred yards from the siren so we definitely hear it,” John Rowenczak said.

It’s a screeching alert Rowenczak said he used to hear often.

“I know not every Saturday, but most every Saturday I would hear the workers test it,” Robert Travis said.

Living just feet away from the siren, Travis says he’d look outside and see Nashville firefighters testing the sirens monthly, but they haven’t heard it recently.

“My wife and I were just talking the other day about this siren,” Rowenczak said. “We’ve had so many storms it would be nice if it would work when the storms come through.”

Data from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management show the McCrory Road siren has had issues every year since it was installed in 2020.

“It never seems to work when we actually need it,” Rowenczak said.

It’s not the only siren that hasn’t worked. In 2020, data showed six tornado sirens in Davidson County failed at least one monthly test, 10 sirens failed in 2021 and 2022 with four sirens already failing this year. The county has 113 outdoor tornado warning sirens.

“I heard this one here, they were having trouble getting it to work,” Rowenczak said.

As for the issue with the McCrory Road siren, reports detail multiple problems related to the solar panel powering the siren.

“Hopefully this can be rectified by whoever is responsible for doing that,” Rowenczak said.

Office of Emergency Management officials said they don’t have a clear reason why this particular siren continues to have plans, but plans to continue making repairs as needed, leaving many now missing what they call a layer of protection.

“There are a lot of people out here now that it would really help to hear it,” Travis said.

“Hopefully they have a solution and make it happen pretty quick because this is storm season,” Rowenczak said.

While neighbors wait for a permanent solution to the siren issues, they’re keep a closer eye on other weather alert sources.

Davidson County storm sirens

