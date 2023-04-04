‘This is not fake’: Pet kangaroo reported lost in Sparta

The 9-month-old kangaroo was last seen on March 30.
Beau. a 9-month-old kangaroo, is missing out of Sparta.(Todd Watson)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A unique, Australian pet was reported missing out of Sparta last week.

Beau, a 9-month-old kangaroo, went missing from a home on Blue Springs Road on March 30. Beau’s owner, Todd Watson, posted a flyer on Facebook asking the public for their help. He also had to emphasize the post’s legitimacy.

“This is not fake,” Watson wrote. “He is part of our family.”

Watson said Beau is people-friendly, but warned that he may run away from someone he doesn’t know. Anyone who sees the baby kangaroo is asked to contact Watson at 931-254-3528.

Kangaroos are considered a Class III exotic animal and do not require a permit to own, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

