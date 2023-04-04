Teacher describes taking cover inside fitting room during Target shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man shown on surveillance video firing off a gun inside the Rivergate Target.

The shooting happened on Sunday at the Target on Gallatin Pike North near Rivergate Mall. One woman inside the store at the time of the shooting said she’s traumatized.

Chelsie Goodwin said she was trying on clothes when she heard the gunshot.

“It was just silent. We didn’t hear people screaming or anything,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said it last minutes, but felt like hours, standing frozen inside the store.

“I was in the dressing room and I heard a shot like a gun shot,” Goodwin said.

It’s a sound all too familiar.

“I knew what it sounded like because I’m a teacher and we’ve been doing drills this past week,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said teachers at Westside Elementary School in Robertson County are now going through active shooting drills after the recent shooting at The Covenant School.

“When we heard the shot, we didn’t hear any screaming. The music was still playing in the store,” Goodwin said.

Pushing through her fear, Goodwin said she stuck her head out of the dressing room to get answers.

“Another girl poked her head out too and I looked at her and was like that was a gunshot and she said yes,” Goodwin said.

Metro Police said officers rushed to the store after getting the calls of an active shooter, but nothing was found Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the Target waving around a gun and shooting the back store wall feet away from where an employee was folding clothes.

“We don’t know if police were or they weren’t there, so I was calling my family members,” Goodwin said.

While Goodwin and a 15-year-old girl sat terrified inside a dressing room, police said the shooter walked out of the store and drove away.

Hours after getting everyone out of the store safely, police said 31-year-old Jamar Simmons was arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

“It was just scary, because it all would have gone differently, and I’m just so glad it didn’t,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin and the majority of Target employees working during the shooting took time off Monday.

