Suspect arrested after shootout with Metro Police, officials say
There were no reported injuries, according to officials.
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly shot at Metro Police officers after the suspect led them on a chase and crashed, according to Metro Police.
The suspect crashed their white Chevy Tahoe just before 1 p.m. on Dickerson Pike, police said. They got out of their vehicle and started firing shots toward officers, Metro Police said. Officials said three officers fired back and were able to get the suspect in custody.
There were no reported injuries, according to officials.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.