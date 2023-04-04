Suspect arrested after shootout with Metro Police, officials say

There were no reported injuries, according to officials.
Shootout on Dickerson Pike in Nashville
Shootout on Dickerson Pike in Nashville(Metro Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after they allegedly shot at Metro Police officers after the suspect led them on a chase and crashed, according to Metro Police.

The suspect crashed their white Chevy Tahoe just before 1 p.m. on Dickerson Pike, police said. They got out of their vehicle and started firing shots toward officers, Metro Police said. Officials said three officers fired back and were able to get the suspect in custody.

There were no reported injuries, according to officials.

