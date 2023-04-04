Speaker Sexton compares gun protest to January 6 ‘insurrection,’ draws backlash

Rep. Clemmons called the comparison ‘a blatant lie’ and said associating the two is “offensive.’
FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of...
FILE - House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presides over the House on the first day of the 2020 legislative session, Jan. 14, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The back-and-forth debate over Tennessee’s gun laws continues after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School on Monday, March 27.

Thousands of people marched on the state’s Capitol days later to demand change from lawmakers as they went into session. The demonstration even spilled into the House chambers as citizens filled the balcony level and continued chants for change.

Some members of the House were unhappy with the flood of protestors at the state Capitol, including Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who compared last Thursday’s demonstration to what happened on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Related Coverage:
https://www.wsmv.com/2023/04/03/3-house-democrats-face-expulsion-after-protests-last-week/

During an interview on the Hallerin Hilton Hill radio show, Speaker Sexton described the efforts of three House representatives to disrupt the session with a megaphone to ‘incite riots or violence’ as comparable to the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, Rep. John Ray Clemmons responded to Sexton’s comparison during a news conference:

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton called the protests at the state's capitol an 'insurrection.'

The three representatives - Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson - face disciplinary action in the House for their disruption during the general session on March 30, according to Speaker Sexton.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts
3 Democrat TN representatives facing expulsion
3 Representatives face expulsion after gun control rally
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders are expected to make an announcement at a press...
Gov. Lee, legislators propose improving security at schools
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

Latest News

WSMV Rep John Ray Clemmons
Rep. Clemmons reacts to 'insurrection' comparison
3 Democrat TN representatives facing expulsion
3 Representatives face expulsion after gun control rally
Resolutions to expel three reps. after protest
Resolutions to expel three reps. after protest
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
Families around the world grieve Fort Campbell crash