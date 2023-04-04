Scammers solicit donations for Covenant School victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning of a new scam that’s targeting people donating to victims of the Covenant School shooting. It includes calls, texts and emails that are being sent to people across Middle Tennessee.

Connie Alinikoff is one of many people who reached out to WSMV4 after getting the message. She said two identical texts, sent from different Michigan phone numbers, asked for donations to an unnamed charity to help victims of the Covenant School shooting.

“People are willing to give money to help people out, but unfortunately, they don’t do any kind of research to see if these are real and legal,” Alinikoff said. “When I opened it and I saw the area code, that first made me skeptical.”

Alinikoff said she blocked the numbers and deleted the text messages. That’s the same thing Lisa York did when she got the texts that she described as the lowest of lows.

“My stomach just dropped, and it made me angry that someone was trying to capitalize on murder of these innocent victims,” York said. “They are just thinking of themselves and not those that were deeply affected.”

Robyn Householder, President of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee, said their office has been flooded with scam complaints related to the shooting over the past week.

“Texting scams coming through about donating, phone calls, emails, you name it,” Householder said. “Now is the time for everyone to just take a minute and really step back from those communications and ensure you are giving wisely.”

Householder said legitimate charities will not contact you unless they already have an established relationship. It’s best to never make donations over the phone, and you should always research a charity before giving them money.

The BBB keeps a list of verified charities on its website and offers resources for people to ensure their money is actually going where they wanted it to be spent. Householder said it is best to not give to online crowdfunding sites unless you are confident the person raising the money will put it in the right place.

“Always try to give locally,” Householder said. “You know the organizations that are in town, you know they have a good track record and will use the money wisely.”

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up an account to support survivors of The Covenant School shooting. Metro Police is also accepting donations for its Christmas Charities fund.

Metro Nashville has also set up donation funds in the Community Foundation to support the Covenant School, and Metro Police is accepting donations to its Christmas toy drive fund.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.