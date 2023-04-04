Plan was in place helping establish reunification center after Covenant shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As panic and fear overcame parents after a mass shooting at the Covenant School, a local advocacy group was rushing to establish a reunification site.

That was based on protocol recently established by the state’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, which designates buildings that can be used as reunion centers if a mass shooting happens.

Valerie Craig, co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims, says she immediately began pooling resources and services together at Woodmont Baptist Church after being told about the shooting by District Attorney Glenn Funk.

“General Funk called me because he knew that that was the first thing he was supposed to do, but he also trusted that relationship,” Craig said. “He knew that we would respond appropriately because he knows us, and he knows that we are victim advocates who are going to keep the victims centered and in our forefront.”

Tennessee is one of only a few states that has designated buildings that can be turned into reunification centers if a mass shooting were to happen.

“The pride I have in their response that day, and what we hear, is unspeakable. They just did an amazing thing and they continue to do it,” Jennifer Brinkman, director of Tennessee’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, said. “To know how to respond to a call and to get that ball moving as quick as possible; this community came together so quickly because they took their time with that protocol.”

Craig was able to gather a team of Voices for Victims volunteers who could respond to Woodmont Baptist and help children and parents with whatever they needed. That included, food, drink and mental health counseling, among other things.

“There was that intensity, there was grief, there was uncertainty, but there was also a lot of gratitude, as we got the opportunity to see families come back together,” Craig said.

In the months and even years to come, Tennessee Voices for Victims will continue working with victims and their families, pairing them with therapy services and other providers to help them navigate the trauma of a school shooting.

Click to make a donation to the survivors of The Covenant School shooting.

