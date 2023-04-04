Officers who stopped Covenant shooter to speak at press conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department that shot and killed the Covenant School shooter will speak for the first time publicly Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Rex Engelbert and detective Michael Collazo were part of the team of officers that first arrived at the scene of the shooting on March 27. Body camera footage that was released from MNPD showed the officers locating and killing the shooter Audrey Hale. Engelbert discharged a total of four 5.56 rounds from his rifle, police said, while Officer Michael Collazo discharged a total of four rounds from his department-issued nine-millimeter pistol.

Engelbert has been with the department for four years, while Collazo has spent nine years with MNPD. The officers will be joined by detective Sgt. Jeff Mathes at the press conference, which is set for 2:30 p.m. at Metro Police headquarters at 600 Murfreesboro Pike.

On Monday, a week after the shooting, MNPD released an update to the ongoing investigation into the shooting that left six people dead inside Covenant School.

The shooter, who acted alone, had been planning the shooting at the school for months and studied other mass murderers, police said in the update. The shooter fired 152 rounds inside the school on March 27, according to police. Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting.

A search warrant obtained by WSMV4 shows police found a suicide note, journals, guns and firearm accessories inside the shooter’s home on Brightwood Avenue.

Police said the shooter’s journals are under review by MNPD and the FBI.

