Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop near Goodlettsville

Metro Police said the motorcycle was initially pulled over for speeding when it took off.
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a crash with a pickup truck on Monday night northwest of Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 62-year-old Hiram Drake was operating a Harley Davidson FLS on Dickerson Pike when Goodlettsville Police attempted to pull him over for speeding.

During the traffic stop, Drake took off on the motorcycle and rode through a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Bell Grimes Lane. Drake’s Harley then slammed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck on the front driver’s side. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

