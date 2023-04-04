Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop near Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a crash with a pickup truck on Monday night northwest of Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, 62-year-old Hiram Drake was operating a Harley Davidson FLS on Dickerson Pike when Goodlettsville Police attempted to pull him over for speeding.

During the traffic stop, Drake took off on the motorcycle and rode through a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Bell Grimes Lane. Drake’s Harley then slammed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck on the front driver’s side. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

