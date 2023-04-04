Metro Sports Authority approves plans for new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Sports Authority approved final documents for the new Tennessee Titans stadium at a meeting on Tuesday morning.

The Sports Authority’s vote was unanimous in favor of the documents.

“For several years, the Sports Authority has been a leader in the conversation to find a responsible and sustainable path forward for the stadium. We are extremely thankful for their stewardship and support of the new stadium proposal. We look forward to continuing stadium conversations with Metro Council,” the Titans said in a statement after the vote.

The approval of the stadium requires approval on three readings by the Metro Council. The Council is expected to consider the plan on the second reading on Tuesday night. The third and final reading could be held on Tuesday, April 18.

