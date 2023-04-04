First Alert Forecast: Warm & Humid with Mid Week Strong - Severe Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Unusual warmth and humidity will set the table for strong - severe thunderstorms late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This afternoon will turn partly sunny and warmer as a gusty southerly wind pumps in more humidity from the south. Temperatures will top off in the low-mid 80s.

This evening will stay breezy and warm with lows by sunrise around 70 or so.

WEDNESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT - First Alert Weather Day in Effect:

Wednesday will be another breezy, if not windy, day. Temperatures will zoom into the upper 70s and low 80s once again with lots of mugginess. A passing shower or two will be possible during the first part of the day.

Late in the afternoon, a batch of strong - severe thunderstorms will begin to move in from the northwest. Storms could contain damaging wind. There will be a lesser chance for isolated tornadoes and hail.

This area of storms will gradually progress southeastward through the evening and overnight. Watch for localized areas of flooding to develop as it goes.

Storms could reach southwest Kentucky as soon as 3 pm on Wednesday. Storms will become likely in Nashville by 9 - 10 pm or so. The line will slowly shift eastward and hang in eastern Middle Tennessee for several hours, after midnight. As the nighttime progresses, the threat for severe weather will diminish. However, a strong-severe storm will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee as late as 5 am Thursday.

Strong - severe storms will be possible in our area from 3 pm Wednesday until 5 am Thursday. (WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Lingering clouds and showers are expected Thursday.

Some sunshine will try to return on Friday.

Both days will be cool.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

There could be a passing shower or Saturday, especially south of I-40.

Weather will improve dramatically on Easter Sunday through the first part of next week.

