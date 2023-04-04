First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Today’s unusual warmth and humidity will set the stage for strong or severe thunderstorms late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This evening will stay breezy and warm with lows by sunrise around 70 or so.

Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night. (WSMV)

WEDNESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT - First Alert Weather Day in Effect:

Wednesday will be another breezy, if not windy, day. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s once again with lots of humidity. A passing shower or two will be possible during the first part of the day.

Late in the afternoon, a batch of strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to move in from the northwest. Storms could contain damaging wind. There will be a lesser chance for isolated tornadoes and hail.

This area of storms will gradually progress southeastward through the evening and overnight. Watch for localized areas of flooding to develop as it goes.

Timing-Storms could reach southwest Kentucky as soon as 3 pm on Wednesday. Storms will become likely in Nashville by 9 - 10 pm or so. The line will slowly shift eastward and hang in eastern Middle Tennessee for several hours, after midnight. As the nighttime progresses, the threat for severe weather will diminish. However, a strong to severe storm will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee as late as 5 am Thursday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Lingering clouds and a few showers are expected Thursday.

Some sunshine will try to return on Friday.

Both days will be cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND:

There could be a passing shower on Saturday, especially south of I-40. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful, partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

