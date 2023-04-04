First Alert Forecast: Early clouds followed by sunshine

A very warm and breezy day is expected across the Mid State today with highs pushing into the lower to mid-80s across most of the area. Any early clouds should give way to some good breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Clouds return tonight with lows dropping only into the upper 60s and lower 70s in most spots.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

FIRST ALERT DAY TOMORROW

A strong cold front is expected to move across the Mid State tomorrow afternoon and evening and bring us another threat of strong to severe storms.

Our severe weather risk has now been elevated to a level 3/5 around Nashville and areas off to the northwest. A lower-end risk exists south and east of Nashville.

Damaging wind gusts will be the largest threat with this latest round of storms, but all other severe modes are still on the table from quarter-sized hail, and flooding downpours to a couple of isolated tornadoes.

Our window of timing for any severe threat will be between 1 - 8 p.m.

REST OF THE WEEK

some showers will linger into Thursday morning hours, but we eventually dry out. Cooler air rushes in with the high only near 60. Friday highs will be in the 60s again, and the sky stays mostly cloudy.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday and Sunday the highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Isolated showers are possible on both days, especially south of I-40, but the weekend does not look like a washout.

A few showers are expected late Monday with the high in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.