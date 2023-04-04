Families around the world grieve Fort Campbell crash

Families are remembering loved ones killed in the crash involving Black Hawk helicopters based at Fort Campbell.
WSMV4's Courtney Allen reports.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is hearing from families around the globe who lost loved ones in last week’s helicopter crash in Trigg County involving two Black Hawks assigned to Fort Campbell. The families said they are still in disbelief.

James Natulan is 27-year-old Isaac Gayo’s brother.

“My brother is my biggest influence,” Natulan said. “Growing up in my eyes, whatever he did was cool to me.”

Natulan said he and Gayo grew up in the Phillipines. Natulan said his brother and sister moved to the United States several years ago, and Gayo enlisted in the Army. Natulan said Gayo was proud to represent the United States.

“Coming from the Philippines, just being in the United States, you are proud,” Natulan said.

Gayo’s dream was to eventually have the whole family visit. It is a dream he won’t see realized after being one of the nine killed in last week’s helicopter crash.

“I lost my hero,” Gayo said. “We lost the glue that binds us in our family because he is the one always calling and reaching out to us to make sure we are safe.”

Another soldier lost was 32-year-old Aaron Healy of Cape Coral, Florida, who enlisted in the Army 13 years ago.

“It has been really hard,” Vicky Healy, his mom, said.

“He was a good soldier and an excellent father and a good husband,” Michael Healy, his dad, said. “The military has lost a good man.”

Healy’s parents said their son served multiple tours in Afghanistan and are stunned he lost his life during a training exercise.

“I thought to myself, ‘how could he make it home safely from over there to have something like this happen right at home,’” Vicki Healy said.

It is something Natulan can’t believe either.

“I think I am still in denial,” Natulan said. “I miss my brother.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
Families remember Fort Campbell soldiers
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
9 soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Neighbors describe details of Black Hawk crash

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts

Latest News

Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee...
3 House Democrats face expulsion after gun control rally
Families speak after military helicopter crash
Families speak after military helicopter crash
Monday evening news update
Monday evening news update
Woodmont Baptist Church was established as a reunification center after the mass shooting at...
Plan was in place helping establish reunification center after Covenant shooting