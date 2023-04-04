Daycare director who owes parents tens of thousands of dollars leaves state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a difficult realization for Elizabeth Nunley to grasp: last year, she paid more than $7,000 for a single day of childcare.

“There are families who have lost a lot of money, that lost the promise of childcare, that lost sanity trying to get the bottom of it,” Nunley said.

Nunley is the latest parent to speak with WSMV4 Investigates who say East Nashville daycare director Holly Jennings offered advance tuition payments for discounts, only to later refuse to reimburse the money when parents had concern about the quality of care or learned that the daycare had turned into a summer camp.

A judge has ordered Jennings to pay back tens of thousands of dollars to parents, most of which she has not repaid.

WSMV4 Investigates also found that Jennings was running a large illegal daycare and then planned to open another school.

Nunley said she became concerned the very moment she brought her son to Jennings’ childcare in August 2022.

“There were no toys, materials, everything felt very makeshift and temporary,” Nunley said. “When I picked him up, I couldn’t get anyone to come to the door to let me in.”

After deciding to pull her son after that first day, Nunley texted Jennings and asked: “Will we be able to be refunded the amount of $7,779?”

The text threat shows Jennings responded, saying “Yes, aside from any non-refundable fees.”

That text thread was written last August.

“To this day, any money?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.

“No,” Nunley said.

“Nothing?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.

“Nothing,” Nunley said.

Along with the $7,779, Nunley paid an additional $1,500 for a deposit.

Nunley would ultimately be awarded $28,000 in civil court in damages and attorneys fees by default when Jennings didn’t show up for court.

While parents await repayments, Jennings posted on her Facebook page that she would be moving to Paducah, Kentucky, and would open another Montessori school.

Nunley says the Montessori style was what attracted her to Jennings’ childcare, and that Jennings often talked of how her childcare style was her “mission.”

“I don’t think she sees the carnage that she’s left in the wake of her mission,” Nunley said.

An attorney for Jennings had no comment.

In an earlier statement to WSMV 4 Investigates, Jennings wrote, “Although the news stories seem to paint a more nefarious picture and depict me as a criminal, I am not. I am a longtime educator, a mother, and I care deeply for the children in our community. Despite all of the obstacles we faced, I have tried to make things right to the best of my physical, mental and financial ability. Every action I have taken has been for those children and my own, and has been driven by my love for this community and desire to bring quality childcare to our city.”

Before posting that she was moving to Kentucky, Jennings advertised that she would be operating a summer camp in East Nashville this summer.

That prompted Metro Codes to issue a violation notice to the church where she intended to run the summer camp, citing that they have failed to get zoning permits for the summer camp.

“A daycare and a summer camp is the same thing by definition,” said Will Dodd, Metro Codes spokesman.

Knowing that Jennings has left the state, Nunley says she doesn’t expect to ever see her refund.

“That’s the reason I’ve lost the most hope,” Nunley said.

