Data recorders recovered from Fort Campbell helicopters involved in crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - The flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters involved in a training accident last week in Trigg County have been recovered, Army officials said Tuesday.

An aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, retrieved what’s commonly referred to as “black boxes” in civilian aircraft and sent them back to Fort Rucker for further analysis in the crash investigation.

“We cannot provide a timeline to when the investigation will be completed,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in a news release. “The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

The remains of all nine soldiers have been transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The deceased soldiers were escorted and honored by various police escorts starting from Fort Campbell to Dover AFB, the home to the Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office.

Three of the soldiers who died in the accident have been posthumously promoted to the next higher grade. Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was promoted to Sergeant; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3; and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2. An honorary promotion ceremony will occur with the families at a later date.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital are providing a wide range of health services to soldiers and families affected. Chaplains, the Family Advocacy Program, Military Family Life Consultants, behavioral health professionals, and multiple crisis lines are available for soldiers, family members and the Fort Campbell community.

