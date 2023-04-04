Data recorders recovered from Fort Campbell helicopters involved in crash

All nine soldiers killed in crash were taken to Dover AFB.
Nine soldiers from Fort Campbell were killed after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County near Cadiz.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - The flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters involved in a training accident last week in Trigg County have been recovered, Army officials said Tuesday.

An aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, retrieved what’s commonly referred to as “black boxes” in civilian aircraft and sent them back to Fort Rucker for further analysis in the crash investigation.

“We cannot provide a timeline to when the investigation will be completed,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in a news release. “The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors.”

The remains of all nine soldiers have been transferred to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The deceased soldiers were escorted and honored by various police escorts starting from Fort Campbell to Dover AFB, the home to the Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office.

Three of the soldiers who died in the accident have been posthumously promoted to the next higher grade. Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was promoted to Sergeant; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3; and Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2. An honorary promotion ceremony will occur with the families at a later date.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital are providing a wide range of health services to soldiers and families affected. Chaplains, the Family Advocacy Program, Military Family Life Consultants, behavioral health professionals, and multiple crisis lines are available for soldiers, family members and the Fort Campbell community.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
3 Democrat TN representatives facing expulsion
3 Representatives face expulsion after gun control rally
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders are expected to make an announcement at a press...
Gov. Lee, legislators propose improving security at schools
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Metro Police: Covenant shooter had studied other mass murderers

Latest News

A rendering released by the Titans of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Sports Authority approves plans for new Titans stadium
Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.
First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Likely Wednesday
Three Nashville tornado sirens are inoperable ahead of a severe weather threat.
3 Nashville tornado sirens out of service
Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
LIVE: Responding officers to speak publicly for first time since Covenant shooting