3 Nashville tornado sirens out of service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three outdoor tornado warning sirens are out of service prior to severe weather expected on Wednesday, Nashville Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

OEM said those sites are inoperable and set for repair next week.

The sirens on Conference Drive in the Goodlettsville/Madison area and the McCrory Lane/Newsom Station Road area have not worked since a storm in March.

During the April testing of the outdoor tornado siren system revealed the siren located at 310 Berry St. required repairs.

All three sirens are scheduled for repairs next week. Replacement parts are arriving, and once repairs are completed, there will be follow up testing.

OEM said the other tornado siren sites are working properly.

You may not hear the sirens indoors if activated. Tornado warning sirens are not designed to be heard inside of homes or buildings. The siren system is designed to alert people who are outside to a tornado warning in their area.

OEM said residents should have multiple ways to monitor weather conditions. Residents should tune to local broadcast weather reports, use a NOAA Weather Radio, monitor trusted social media sites and sign up for the Metro Emergency Alert & Notification System. It is free to download.

Davidson County storm sirens

Metro’s Outdoor Tornado Warning System began with a federal grant in 2002. Between late February and the end of April 2013, 20 new sites were added, going from 73 to 93 locations countywide. Each siren is in public gathering places selected by city planners based on outdoor population and population density.

Funded with $2 million in local capital improvement dollars recommended by Mayor Karl Dean and approved by the Metro Council, the entire system was also upgraded with new siren equipment that emitted an easier-to-hear warning signal, which is more like an old air-raid warning rather than the mechanical tone previously used. The expanded, upgraded system makes the coverage area bigger and broader across Davidson County.

In 2020, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with Federal Signal, CommTech Radio and Metro Information Technology Services completed upgrades to the existing outdoor tornado warning system.

The new outdoor tornado warning system will operate on a polygonal alert model. This model will provide warning to a focused polygonal alert area based on information coming directly from the National Weather Service.

The upgrade to the Outdoor Tornado Warning System included updating technology on 93 existing tornado sirens across Davidson County. OEM also added 20 new siren sites to expand the coverage footprint into more rural areas of Davidson County, bringing the total to 113 sirens.

The Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren system is to help those in outdoor areas be aware that a tornado warning has been issued for any portion of the county.

