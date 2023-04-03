Volunteers help storm survivors pickup splintered pieces of homes, businesses in Readyville

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just before noon, using a busted-up safe as a chair, Russell Reed looked over the splintered ruins of the little country market that he and his wife Mary owned and operated for 44 years.

“We finally got in past the roadblocks, about 6 a.m.,” Reed said. “It took a while, but we made it.”

More than 30 buildings, businesses and homes were damaged in the tornado that ripped through Readyville early Saturday morning.

Located East of the Stone River on Murfreesboro Road, Russell’s Market, like 20 other structures in Readyville, is a complete loss.

“Well really, it’s okay,” said Reed. “It’s just stuff, and everyone is alive and well.”

As Reed’s wife Mary picked away at the ruin of the couple’s store, less than a quarter of a mile up the road, a small army of 200 volunteers ran chainsaws, piled up sheet metal torn off roofs and pulled away branches from trees downed in the storm.

One of those volunteers, Shaun McKee, said he did not know a single person living in this small Rutherford County town, but felt the need to come and offer his help.

For the people who have experienced this, you know it’s devastating,” McKee said. “So, when you see people come out, it’s a show of support.”

According to Lisa Kaye, a Public Information Officer with Rutherford County, utility crews are still working to restore electricity in Readyville, so volunteers will wind their efforts down by 6 p.m. to safely exit the storm-affected area.

According to Red Cross officials delivering water to volunteers, two shelters for people displaced by the storm have been set up, but on the first night following the tornado, nobody stayed the night, with neighbors from nearby communities taking in storm survivors who lost their homes.

While Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr already sought a state of emergency declaration, that will help speed up the process of getting government funds to businesses and people hoping to rebuild Readyville, Reed said he will not be one of the stores looking to reopen after the tornado.

“We were getting to the point of thinking about retiring already,” Reed said. “This just kind of got behind us and shoved a little bit.”

