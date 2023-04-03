Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual was inside a vehicle with two hostages on Highway 69.(Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A suspect is dead and two hostages are free after an armed standoff in Hardin County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Zachary Hoffman was driving a vehicle around 3 a.m. Monday morning when officers in Florence attempted to stop the vehicle. Hoffman refused to pull over and the pursuit continued through Lauderdale County and into Wayne County, Tennessee then into Hardin County.

During the pursuit, deputies reported the driver had been firing at them. The pursuit ended around 3:30 a.m. in the Walnut Grove community after the vehicle was disabled.

According to officials on the scene, the driver then refused to get out of the vehicle and refused to let the other occupants out.

The Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the scene to assist. Through negotiations, one of the passengers was allowed to exit the vehicle around 8 a.m.

According to officials with the TBI, shots were fired for reasons that are still under investigation. When the shots were fired, Hoffman was hit and pronounced dead on the scene.

The passengers and all officers on the scene were unharmed in the incident.

At this time, the TBI is investigating the events leading to the shooting.

