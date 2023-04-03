Police investigating severe motorcycle crash in Clarksville

The crash occurred on Warfield Boulevard on Sunday evening.
The motorcyclist was air-lifted to Nashville after a severe crash on Warfield Blvd.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville crash detectives are investigating a serious crash that involved a motorcycle on Sunday evening.

According to CPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly air-lifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

The area was closed to traffic for the investigation and for crews to clean up debris from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

