Police investigating severe motorcycle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville crash detectives are investigating a serious crash that involved a motorcycle on Sunday evening.

According to CPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road. The motorcyclist was reportedly air-lifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

The area was closed to traffic for the investigation and for crews to clean up debris from the crash.

