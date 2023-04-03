Officials investigating after 12 cars broken into at Mount Juliet church


Mount Juliet Police cruiser
Mount Juliet Police cruiser
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several cars were broken into at a Catholic church in Mount Juliet on Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

According to police, 12 cars had been burglarized at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. The suspects smashed the windows and quickly rummaged through the vehicles, according to police.

Detectives are processing available evidence, gathering witness statements and reviewing available surveillance video.

According to preliminary information, the suspects came in from Nashville and went back to Nashville after the burglaries, police said.

