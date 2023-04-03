NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Trousdale, Macon counties

The tornado caused damage to several outbuildings, according to the National Weather Service.
(NWS-Hastings)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A National Weather Service preliminary storm survey shows a tornado touched down in Trousdale County early Saturday morning.

The storm survey showed it touched down 100 yards southwest of Pumpkin Branch Road. Damages show it traveled northeast into Macon County, where it primarily snapped and uprooted trees. Property damage was found as the tornado tracked over Rose Lane in Macon County, with minor roofing and shingle damage, along with a flipped propane tank and an outbuilding that was moved about 50 feet.

The tornado strengthened as it approached Dixon Creek Road, where it caused the most significant damage. A home there lost about 60% of its roof, according to the NWS. Six outbuildings on the property were completely destroyed and multiple trees were uprooted.

The NWS says the tornado weakened after crossing Dixon Creek Road, causing minor roofing damage to barns and other outbuildings before it lifted at Sycamore Valley Road.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado ravages Readyville in Rutherford County

Latest News

Prison bars
Clarksville school nurse sentenced to 24 years on child pornography charges
Man arrested for shooting in a Target
Man arrested for shooting in a Target
Cannon Co. landmark destroyed in storm
Cannon Co. landmark destroyed in storm
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified