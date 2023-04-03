NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Trousdale, Macon counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A National Weather Service preliminary storm survey shows a tornado touched down in Trousdale County early Saturday morning.

The storm survey showed it touched down 100 yards southwest of Pumpkin Branch Road. Damages show it traveled northeast into Macon County, where it primarily snapped and uprooted trees. Property damage was found as the tornado tracked over Rose Lane in Macon County, with minor roofing and shingle damage, along with a flipped propane tank and an outbuilding that was moved about 50 feet.

The tornado strengthened as it approached Dixon Creek Road, where it caused the most significant damage. A home there lost about 60% of its roof, according to the NWS. Six outbuildings on the property were completely destroyed and multiple trees were uprooted.

The NWS says the tornado weakened after crossing Dixon Creek Road, causing minor roofing damage to barns and other outbuildings before it lifted at Sycamore Valley Road.

