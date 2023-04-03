Metro Police: Covenant shooter had studied other mass murderers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released more information Monday afternoon about its investigation into the motive behind The Covenant School shooting.

Metro Police confirmed the shooter had been planning the shooting at the Nashville private Christian school for months and had studied other mass murderers. Police said the shooter fired 152 rounds inside the school on March 27.

Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting. Police said the shooter’s journals are under review by MNPD and the FBI.

