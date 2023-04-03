Metro Police: Covenant shooter had studied other mass murderers

Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released more information Monday afternoon about its investigation into the motive behind The Covenant School shooting.

Metro Police confirmed the shooter had been planning the shooting at the Nashville private Christian school for months and had studied other mass murderers. Police said the shooter fired 152 rounds inside the school on March 27.

Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting

Six people, including three children, were killed in the shooting. Police said the shooter’s journals are under review by MNPD and the FBI.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado ravages Readyville in Rutherford County

Latest News

Carley's Book Club: 'True Biz' by Sara Novic
Carley's Book Club: 'True Biz' by Sara Novic
Gov. Lee announces steps to reduce school violence
Gov. Lee announces steps to reduce school violence
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders are expected to make an announcement at a press...
Gov. Lee, legislators propose improving security at schools
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts