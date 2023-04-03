LIVE: March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts

Nashville students were encouraged to stage walkouts and march to the capitol Monday one week after a deadly shooting at The Covenant School.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - March For Our Lives called on Nashville students to participate in walkouts and a march to the capitol on Monday as part of a movement to encourage Tennessee lawmakers to make changes to the state’s gun laws.

The walkouts were planned for Monday at precisely 10:13 a.m., which is when police started getting calls for help from people inside The Covenant School on March 27.

Related Stories:
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting

The group hopes youth from colleges and schools throughout Nashville will leave their classrooms and march to the Tennessee Capitol to demand action from the state’s politicians in banning assault weapons.

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty announced they will be introducing the SAFE (Security Aid For Every) School Act, which aims to provide funding to Tennessee schools to hire veterans and off-duty officers as school safety officers.

The proposal would establish a $900 million grant program for public and private schools to train and employ former law enforcement officers and current off-duty officers to provide security on their campuses. The funding would also be available for schools to train teachers, add more physical security, and purchase the necessary equipment for the school safety officers.

Monday’s march is scheduled to reach the Capitol steps at 10:45 a.m., after which youth activists, survivors, and families of shooting victims were scheduled to speak. Rep. Bo Mitchell, Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, and Abigail Taylor of Nashville’s Board of Public Education were all slated to speak.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado ravages Readyville in Rutherford County
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms

Latest News

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clarksville.
Police investigating severe motorcycle crash in Clarksville
WSMV motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash in Clarksville
Wayne County TN schools system
Wayne County closes schools due to storm damage
WSMV Holly Thompson
Schools closed in Wayne County on Monday