Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man who was wanted for firing a gun into the back wall of a Target on Sunday afternoon.

According to MNPD, an active shooter call prompted a large response to the Rivergate Target store on Gallatin Pike on Sunday. Nashville Fire units were also deployed to the location.

Officers arrived and failed to find a shooter or any injured person, and cleared the location of any threat around 6:30 p.m.

Through surveillance footage, detectives determined that a man walked entered the store and walked straight to the back of the building, pulled out a gun, and fired at the wall. He then left the store and drove away in a maroon car.

BREAKING: Jamar Simmons, 31, is in custody for firing the shot inside Target. TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives arrested Simmons tonight at his Madison residence. pic.twitter.com/Ou4LNLx0tU — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 3, 2023

MNPD announced that 31-year-old Jamar Simmons was identified as the man who fired the shot, and detectives took him into custody at his Madison home late Sunday night. He is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and vandalism.

He remains in custody on $103,500 bond.

