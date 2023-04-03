Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target

The incident set off a panic inside the store on Sunday as customers feared an active shooting was taking place.
Active shooter suspect in Target
Active shooter suspect in Target(Metro Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a man who was wanted for firing a gun into the back wall of a Target on Sunday afternoon.

According to MNPD, an active shooter call prompted a large response to the Rivergate Target store on Gallatin Pike on Sunday. Nashville Fire units were also deployed to the location.

Officers arrived and failed to find a shooter or any injured person, and cleared the location of any threat around 6:30 p.m.

Through surveillance footage, detectives determined that a man walked entered the store and walked straight to the back of the building, pulled out a gun, and fired at the wall. He then left the store and drove away in a maroon car.

MNPD announced that 31-year-old Jamar Simmons was identified as the man who fired the shot, and detectives took him into custody at his Madison home late Sunday night. He is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and vandalism.

He remains in custody on $103,500 bond.

