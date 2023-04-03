‘I want to be safe not shot’; 11-year-olds advocate for stricter gun laws at rally


WSMV4's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The first 911 call made from The Covenant School during an active school shooting came in at 10:13 a.m. One-week later students across Nashville left their schools at 10:13 a.m. to walk to the Tennessee State Capitol to protest for stricter gun laws.

Students there say their schools put plans in place so they wouldn’t leave and come to the March for Our Lives rally. But others made sure their parents got them out of class so they could take part.

As students across Nashville made their way to Legislative Plaza, it didn’t matter their school or age, they all had the same message.

“I want to be safe not shot,” says 11-year-old Eli Lacy.

“I’ve done monthly active shooter drills at school since I was 90 days old,” says 11-year-old Miller Champion.

RELATED COVERAGE: March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts

The two boys came out on Monday because they say they don’t feel safe at school.

“He’s 11,” says Janel Lacy, Eli’s mother. “He can’t drive, but he can make his voice heard.”

She says she can’t walk into a grocery store without thinking what she would do if someone opened fire.

“What would I do to protect my children?” Janel Lacy questions.

That’s why she, along with other adults and Democratic lawmakers, are hoping their voice inspires change for their kids.

“Doing nothing is a choice to threaten our kids lives and it’s gone too far,” says Janel Lacy.

She says she doesn’t want it to go any further – neither do Eli Lacy or Champion.

“The thought of going outside and going to school, going to a friends house, or something – even coming here,” says Eli Lacy. “The thought that like you could get shot.”

Monday’s protest remained calm and outside the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts

Latest News

Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee...
3 House Democrats face expulsion after gun control rally
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
Families around the world grieve Fort Campbell crash
Families speak after military helicopter crash
Families speak after military helicopter crash
Monday evening news update
Monday evening news update
Woodmont Baptist Church was established as a reunification center after the mass shooting at...
Plan was in place helping establish reunification center after Covenant shooting