Franklin man arrested for inciting riots, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 21-year-old Franklin man was arrested on five counts of inciting a riot, according to Metro Police.

Keller S. Moore allegedly organized and promoted car meets through social media that drew hundreds of people to various Nashville parking lots.

None of the property owners gave permission for Moore to use their lots, where burnouts and dangerous driving took place.

The Metro Nashville Police Department Traffic Division worked with the vehicle crimes section of the district attorney’s office and issued five arrest warrants for Moore, each of which covered a separate date.

Moore allegedly used social media to advertise meets across Middle Tennessee the following five times:

Jan. 28 at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ at 3710 Franklin Pike An estimated 300 to 400 vehicles arrived. Several took part in burnouts and donuts in the church parking lot.

Jan. 24 at 3040 Sidco Drive In addition to the lot getting damaged by the burnouts and tire marks, there was also an oil spill.

Oct. 28, 2022 at 1001 Health Park Drive At least 100 cars came, and the parking lot was damaged by tire marks.

July 22, 2022 at 516 Rev. Kelly M. Smith Way Several hundred people gathered and took over intersections, did burnouts, donuts and slides in the intersection of Nelson Merry Street & 10th Circle North; Kelly M. Smith Way & Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. The crowd blocked off roadways, preventing police from entering the area.

May 13, 2022 at the Nissan Stadium The group got access to several stadium lots that were closed off. At least 1,000 vehicles came, with some doing donuts, burnouts and creating danger to those present. Law enforcement on the ground and in the air responded and dispersed the crowd.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting the police department’s Traffic Division in this enforcement initiative.

Moore surrendered on the outstanding warrants at the Downtown Detention Center Friday night. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $7,500.

