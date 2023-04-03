First Alert Forecast: Very Warm Ahead of Our Next Round of Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Temperatures will rise over the next couple of days. Storms move in mid-week.

BIG WARM-UP:

Mostly cloudy the rest of the night. Temperatures will remain in the 60s tonight.

Tomorrow will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low to mid-80s for the day!

Widespread highs in the 80s are expected for Tuesday afternoon. (WSMV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY:

The warm weather will continue Wednesday, but a strong cold front is expected to move in and bring us another round of scattered storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging as the greatest threat with these storms. The rain will linger into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

COOLER SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK:

Some showers will linger into Thursday morning hours, but we eventually dry out. Cooler air rushes in with the high only in the low 60s.

Friday highs will be in the 60s again, and the sky stays mostly cloudy.

EASTER WEEKEND PREVIEW:

Saturday and Sunday the highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Isolated showers are possible on both days, especially south of I-40, but the weekend does not look like a washout.

NEXT WEEK:

A few showers expected Monday with the high in the low 70s.

