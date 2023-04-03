First Alert Forecast: Turning Warmer into the Middle of the Week

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few showers linger early this afternoon before a dry second half of the day!

Once showers move out, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 60s around 5pm. Clouds will stick around into tonight.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Tomorrow will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low to mid-80s for the day! A shower cannot be ruled out east of I-65, but most of the area stays dry.

Strong storm are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves into the mid state.
Strong storm are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves into the mid state.(WSMV)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

A First Alert Weather Day is in store for Wednesday as a strong cold front is expected to move in and bring us another round of scattered storms. This time, the greatest threat of severe weather threat is to our west. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday there could be a strong storm or two as the front moves out of our area.

After a day in the 80s again on Wednesday we’ll drop back into the 60s on Thursday. Some showers will linger into the morning hours, but we eventually dry out.

Friday highs will be in the 60s again, and skies stay mostly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Isolated showers are possible both days, especially south of I-40, but the weekend is not looking like a washout.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active shooter suspect in Target
Man arrested for allegedly firing shot inside Madison Target
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado ravages Readyville in Rutherford County
Aerial view of the damage left behind in Cannon County.
At least 15 dead after storms in Tennessee, TEMA confirms

Latest News

WSMV Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers throughout the week
WSMV Forecast
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Middle Tennessee storm paths
Middle Tennessee storm paths
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update