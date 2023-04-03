First Alert Forecast: Turning Warmer into the Middle of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few showers linger early this afternoon before a dry second half of the day!

Once showers move out, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 60s around 5pm. Clouds will stick around into tonight.

Tomorrow will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low to mid-80s for the day! A shower cannot be ruled out east of I-65, but most of the area stays dry.

Strong storm are possible Wednesday as a cold front moves into the mid state. (WSMV)

A First Alert Weather Day is in store for Wednesday as a strong cold front is expected to move in and bring us another round of scattered storms. This time, the greatest threat of severe weather threat is to our west. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday there could be a strong storm or two as the front moves out of our area.

After a day in the 80s again on Wednesday we’ll drop back into the 60s on Thursday. Some showers will linger into the morning hours, but we eventually dry out.

Friday highs will be in the 60s again, and skies stay mostly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Isolated showers are possible both days, especially south of I-40, but the weekend is not looking like a washout.

