First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers throughout the week

Some areas will see more rain than others and temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few passing rain showers to start off our Monday will mostly taper off by the start of our afternoon, with the exception of some areas in the Plateau.

We’ll hit our high temperature later than usual today, around 5 p.m., with temperatures slowly climbing into the upper 60s.

Lows drop into the lower 60s and few spots in the 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow is looking warmer with some break in the clouds for afternoon sunshine.  High will get back into the low to mid-80s for the day!  I can’t totally rule out a sneaky shower east of I-65, but most of the area stays dry.

Wednesday is going to start off dry with temperatures in the upper 60s.  A strong cold front moves in late Wednesday and brings us another round of scattered storms, but this time the severe weather threat is off to our west.  Late Wednesday night and early Thursday there could be a strong storm or two as the front moves out of our area.

After a day in the 80s again on Wednesday we’ll drop back into the 60s on Thursday.

Friday we stay in the 60s and try to break up the clouds for some afternoon sun.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70.  I can’t rule out a passing shower both days, especially south of I-40, but the weekend is not looking like a washout.

Showers to Start the Work Week