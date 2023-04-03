EF-1 tornado damages homes in western Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cleanup process has started for many families that had their homes damaged by storms over the weekend.

Emergency officials said multiple tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee including an EF-1 that hit parts of western Rutherford County near Eagleville.

Kent Crawford spent Monday surveying the damage left behind after a tornado hit his home early Saturday morning. He said the main path of the storm was about 100 feet from his home in the woods near his barn.

The winds from the tornado were strong enough to rip the roof off his wrap around porch and sent debris flying everywhere.

“We heard a bang,” Crawford said about hiding in their storm safe space. “We dropped to the floor and felt an extreme pressure drop in our ears. That quickly it was over. We heard loud noise for a very short period of time.”

Security cameras on the outside of Crawford’s house captured the damage happen in less than 10 seconds. Between flashes of lightning, you can see the patio furniture and doors get sucked away before the roof collapses.

“We have damage all around the house,” Crawford said. “We’ve lost the entire porch roof, and we’ve got siding missing from various parts of the house. We’ve got patio furniture destroyed.”

The porch support columns and doors were found in the yard somehow without a single broken windowpane.

Beyond the porch damage, the tornado splintered trees across Crawford’s property. The tornado took down countless branches and even chopped large trunks in half.

Crawford used his drove to get video of the path of destruction. The wind was strong enough to send three rocking chairs flying into the woods, but Crawford said he is grateful more damage wasn’t done and they are already starting the rebuilding process.

“We’ll do one tree at a time, and we will do one nail at a time,” Crawford said. “We’ll put it all back together. What’s most important is that we survived without injury.”

