Eagleville homeowners describe shocking tornado damages and clean-up efforts

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A caved-in roof and a long list of damages were what was left of a home for one family who said they sat inside terrified as a tornado ripped through their yard and rattled their walls.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” said homeowner Steve Frost.

Dozens of trees were ripped from their roots.

“It sounded like a train. It was so loud,” Frost said.

What sounded like vicious winds tearing through his home, Frost said it happened in an instant.

“My wife was in bed, and she got down on the floor and just knew that the walls were coming.” Frost said. “It was just unreal. And then it was over.”

Eagleville firefighters said the same tornados that destroyed dozens of homes throughout Middle Tennessee Friday night came through Eagleville and destroyed more than 13 homes, including Frosts.

“We did feel the house move, it’s the weirdest feeling when you’re standing on your foundation and it’s rumbling that a different atmosphere of life,” Frost said.

The roof of Frost’s home, trees, fence, windows and storage building was now destroyed.

“I don’t know where the roof is, I don’t know where the stuff blows. It’s gone,” Frost said.

Just moments after, Frost said they truly saw all of the destruction and people started rushing to his home.

“We had I couldn’t tell you how many chainsaws. It was like a big roar of chainsaws going on,” Frost said.

More than 30 volunteers and firefighters all rushed over to help with clean up.

“It’s just amazing to think of everything they have done for me,” Frost said. “God was with us.”

But, not just with clean up, Frost said his faith carried him through the storm.

“I have my life, my wife has her life, I have all of my grandchildren here. This can all be replaced, that’s the way I look at it so, we got over all of that, now it’s a happy time, I’m hoping the crying is all over,” Frost said.

Frost and a number of family members are now working to rebuild.

Homeowners told WSMV they plan to just continue working and giving thanks for what they still have.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.