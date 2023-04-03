Clarksville school nurse sentenced to 24 years on child pornography charges

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school nurse was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Leon B. Hensley, 42, worked as a former school nurse at Northeast High School in Clarksville. Hensley was charged and arrested in May 2021, following an investigation into allegations that he sent photos over text messages of a nude adult female to a minor female in the Clarksville area.

Hensley had been communicating with the minor over text and asked her to help him with a photoshoot by posing for photos.

The investigation resulted in an indictment returned in June 2022 charging Hensley with 25 counts of attempting to produce child pornography and enticing or coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

In September 2022, Hensley pleaded guilty to all charges before a trial scheduled to begin that same day.

The investigation, including a search of Hensley’s phone, led to the discovery of nude images which were later identified as minor females at the school. Officials also searched Hensley’s home and found several electronic devices, including a small covert video camera.

The devices also contained image files depicting unidentified females in hospital rooms, airports and tanning beds, plus video files that appeared to be “upskirt” videos of adult and minor females.

