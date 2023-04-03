3 House Democrats face expulsion after gun control rally


Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee...
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Democratic representatives face expulsion from the House after their involvement in last week’s gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol.

House resolutions were filed on Monday to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the House. This came after House Speaker stripped all three of their committee and subcommittee seats, according to Ken Jobe, the House Democratic Caucus press secretary.

The House voted to consider the resolutions to expel the representatives during Thursday’s session as part of the Unfinished Business portion of the calendar.

Sexton said he stripped them of their committees after they led a protest on the House floor on Thursday morning with a bullhorn. The lawmakers also had their badges and garage passes deactivated after the event.

They were told they broke a House rule but are not sure which one.

“Our mics were cut off throughout the week whenever we were trying to bring up the issue of gun violence,” Jones, D-Nashville, said. “When I went outside to support, the speaker cut off my voting machine. The first time I’ve ever seen that happen.”

“How do we not stand up and fight for those kids who have folks out there begging us to do something,” Johnson, D-Knoxville, said. “We were not addressing them. We were not talking to them. We were not talking about their issue. We were talking about a resolution to build a border wall.”

