White House Powerball ticket wins $50,000


Tennessee Powerball
Tennessee Powerball(WMC)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player in White House won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Kroger, 510 Highway 76 East, in White House.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is estimated to be $159 million after there was no winner on Saturday night.

