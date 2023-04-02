White House Powerball ticket wins $50,000
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player in White House won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday.
The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Kroger, 510 Highway 76 East, in White House.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is estimated to be $159 million after there was no winner on Saturday night.
