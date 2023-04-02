White House Powerball ticket wins $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player in White House won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Kroger, 510 Highway 76 East, in White House.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing is estimated to be $159 million after there was no winner on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.