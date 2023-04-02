TSU marching band to make Opry debut on Tuesday


TSU's Aristocrat of Bands - The Urban Hymnal.
TSU's Aristocrat of Bands - The Urban Hymnal.(TSU)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 2, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands will make its debut on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry this week.

The marching band, which recently won Best Roots Gospel album and collaborated with J. Ivy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the Grammy Awards, will debut on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The band will appear in the segment from 7 to 8 p.m. and includes Rhonda Vincent, Louis York and Mo Pitney.

Riders in the Sky, Katy Nichole, Henry Cho and Don Schlitz close on the evening’s performances.

Visit the Opry’s website for ticket information.

Don’t miss Tennessee State University’s Grammy-award winning and world famous Aristocrat of Bands debut at the historic...

Posted by Aristocrat of Bands on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

