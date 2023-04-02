Tornado into Wayne, Lewis, Maury Counties rated EF2: NWS


A tree is ripped from its roots near Beech Creek Road in Wayne County.
A tree is ripped from its roots near Beech Creek Road in Wayne County.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to the National Weather Service, the tornado damage results of Wayne, Lewis and Maury counties was rated at the high end of EF2 damage.

The National Weather Service said that the tornado estimated peak wind speeds reached 130 mph. Officials said this was evident in the Leatherwood area of Wayne County with structural and tree damage.

Lots of tree damage was found in Wayne and Lewis Counties, with some additional structural damage in areas along the track also.

There was no damage found from the tornado in Maury County and the tornado likely dissipated in eastern Lewis County, according to NWS.

NWS said more information will be finalized and released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS rates tornado in Lincoln County EF3, results in death of elderly woman
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado wipes out Readyville in Rutherford County
More damage in Rutherford County in Readyville
Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee officials survey damage after storms

Most Read

A train was overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight.
PICTURES: Storm damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
The storm threat for Middle Tennessee has increased. Areas along the Tennessee River are now a...
Tornado Watch over for Middle Tennessee
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Damage reported in downtown Hopkinsville
Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.
NWS to survey damage from ‘likely tornadoes’ in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

highs today
First Alert Forecast: A nice end to the weekend
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: A Quieter Sunday Forecast
Readyville 'wiped out' by Friday's storms
Homeowners describe damages from Readyville tornado
Readyville 'wiped out' by Friday's storms
Readyville 'wiped out' by Friday's storms