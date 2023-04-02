Tornado into Wayne, Lewis, Maury Counties rated EF2: NWS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to the National Weather Service, the tornado damage results of Wayne, Lewis and Maury counties was rated at the high end of EF2 damage.

The National Weather Service said that the tornado estimated peak wind speeds reached 130 mph. Officials said this was evident in the Leatherwood area of Wayne County with structural and tree damage.

Lots of tree damage was found in Wayne and Lewis Counties, with some additional structural damage in areas along the track also.

There was no damage found from the tornado in Maury County and the tornado likely dissipated in eastern Lewis County, according to NWS.

NWS said more information will be finalized and released in the coming days.

