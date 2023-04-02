Showers to Start the Work Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers return into Monday morning before warmer temperatures return to the forecast!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Showers develop overnight and continue into Monday morning. (WSMV)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Showers develop toward daybreak tonight, and will last into the first half of tomorrow morning. The afternoon hours should be dry with a partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will thicken into the evening. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out overnight.

Wednesday could potentially be a First Alert Weather Day. We will see showers and some storms developing throughout the day. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Right now, it’s a little too early to say if they will be severe. Models are not in agreement of exactly how strong the storms could be, but it is looking likely that most of the Midstate will get very heavy rain and storms. Stay tuned for updates!

A few showers may linger in the Eastern part of the Mid State on Thursday, otherwise, nothing more than an isolated showers is expected through Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 60s.

As we head into the weekend, more showers will be possible Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s then, and around 70 for Easter Sunday. There is a chance of an isolated shower on Easter, but we will let you know if that rain chance increases at all throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.