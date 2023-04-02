Police searching for man accused of firing shot inside Target in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after a man allegedly went into a Target on Gallatin Pike North across from the Rivergate Mall in Madison and fired a shot into the back wall.
Officials responded a little before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Officials cleared the building and said no threat remains.
When officials arrived, they didn’t see anything and reported no damage or injuries.
After reviewing surveillance footage with a store manager, they said a man walked into the store, went to the back, pulled out a gun and fired at the back wall and left the store.
Metro Police said the suspect was seen leaving in a maroon car.
If anyone has any information as to who the suspect is, they should contact Metro Police at 615-742-7463.
